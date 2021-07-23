Full list of Parkrun events in Black Country and Staffordshire this Saturday

Parkrun events are back

Runners across the region can put their trainers back on and line-up at the start of a Parkrun again.

The popular 5-km-runs were halted when the coronavirus pandemic started, and can only now restart after the final social distancing and limits on the number of people who can gather outdoors have have been scrapped.

A number of runs are back in their familiar surroundings on Saturday, giving people a chance to run or walk their local routes once again

A total of nine runs will be held across the Black Country and Staffordshire, to great excitement, with a host of other events being held in Birmingham and in other locations.

Wolverhampton

Runs at West Park and East Park, both on entirely tarmac paths – with the route taking people around the whole park at each event.

Dudley

The Dell Stadium on Bryce Road in Pensnett. The course is a mixture of running track, tarmac paths, canal towpaths and trail paths.

Walsall

Walsall Arboretum on The Broadway. It is run on tarmac paths around the Victorian part of the park.

West Bromwich

Sandwell Park Farm in Salters Lane, West Bromwich, with the course being held around the park on a mixture of tarmac paths and trail paths.

Sutton Coldfield

Two runs will be held: Kingsbury Water Park, and Sutton Park.

Birmingham

Further runs will be held in Perry Hall Park, Edgbaston Reservoir, Oaklands Recreation Ground and Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham.

Other runs will be held at Babbs Mill Local Nature Reserve in Fordbridge Road in Kingshurst, Solihull, and at Brueton Park.

Stafford

Isabel Trail on Doxey Road and will be run entirely on tarmac paths.

Cannock Chase

Cannock Chase Visitor Centre on Marquis Drive, with the route run on a mixture of tarmac paths, trail paths and grass.

Burntwood

Chasewater Country Park on Pool Road. The course runs around the park on a mixture of tarmac paths and trail paths.

Lichfield

Beacon Park on Swan Road. The course runs around the park through a mixture of track paths, trail paths and grass.

Bewdley

Wyre Forest Visitor Centre in Callow Hill, on a mixture of trail paths and trails.

Parkrun rules