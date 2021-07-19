Four new Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,400.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

Three deaths were announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,643. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

One death was announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, where a total of 808 patients have died.

Overall, 749 patients have died at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 727 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.