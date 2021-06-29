Former Villa and Wolves striker Harewood lands ambassador role

Marlon Harewood in action for Wolves against QPR

He will help to raise awareness of the work of the charity, which operates and funds three air ambulances across the region and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Harewood played 40 times for Villa, scoring seven goals, and spent a short time on loan at Wolves at the end of the 2008-09 season which ended in promotion to the Premier League. He ended his career at Nuneaton.

He said: "I have always admired the work of the charity and now as an ambassador, I look forward to officially supporting the organisation.

"It’s so important to raise the profile of this lifesaving service, both locally and nationally, as no one knows when they could need the assistance of the incredible medically advanced aircrews."