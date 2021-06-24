TV and radio personality becomes official ambassador for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Richie Anderson

Richie, who is originally from Smethwick, has a particular affinity to the charity as a close friend was once airlifted by the service in the 1990s.

Before becoming an official ambassador, Richie had attended the charity’s recognition awards and charity ball, hosted a virtual quiz during the first lockdown, and appeared on Celebrity Mastermind on behalf of the rapid response service.

Richie will help raise awareness and draw attention to the lifesaving work of the charity which receives no Government or NHS Charities Together funding and relies solely on the generosity of the general public for its 4,500 missions in the region each year.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are truly honoured to welcome Richie Anderson as an ambassador in our 30th anniversary year.

"He has previously donated his time and support to our organisation, which we are so grateful for.

“Richie now joins our family of supportive ambassadors, who all have an important role in helping to raise our profile both locally and nationally, shining a light on our lifesaving work and our charitable status.”

On becoming an official ambassador for the charity, Richie said: “It is an absolute pleasure to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. Any one of us could need the advanced care of the specialist doctors and paramedics and I am in awe of the work they do, providing hospital-level care to the patient at the scene of an incident, before taking them to hospital.”