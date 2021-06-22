Multi-million pound unit opens at Sutton's Good Hope Hospital

Inside the unit

The multi-million pound department provides ten treatment cubicles, a new reception space and waiting room, as well as a quiet room and wellbeing room.

The entrance to the department remains in its existing location, with a new ambulance entrance and drop-off area.

University Hospitals Birmingham Charity, with the support of Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, has contributed to the project, providing those ‘over and above’ elements which will help make the environment as comfortable as possible for children and young people.

Dr Rosser, Chief Executive, cut the ribbon and thanked staff for all their hard work in getting the new department up-and-running at such a challenging time.

The grand opening

Inside the hospital

Dr Rosser said, “The past year has been really difficult and as a Trust we’ve seen the highest number of Covid-positive patients in the country, with Good Hope caring for many of these.

"The fact that the team here have been able to push through with brilliant work such as our new Children’s ED is a great achievement and I’d like to thank all those involved. It’s a real team effort to bring something like this together.”

Angela Birmingham, Matron – Emergency Department, added: “It’s a really exciting time to be part of the team and a good opportunity to thank everyone for their enthusiasm, team spirit and dedication.

"We pride ourselves in putting our patients and their families at the heart of all we do.