Critically ill fathers given hampers in hospital thanks to Black Country charity

SDB Everyone Prosper presents hampers to the critical care unit at New Cross Hospital

New Cross Hospital, Sandwell Hospital and the City of Birmingham Hospital were given the gifts by a Sikh charity based in Wolverhampton.

SDB Everyone Prosper was founded by 43-year-old Narinder Kaur, a midwife at Sandwell Hospital, and her mother, Balwant Kaur, in 1999. Hampers have been donated by supporters, family and friends.

As many as 300 hampers, containing toiletries with sweet biscuits and other items, have been distributed to the hospitals and also to help the homeless and service-users of the charity who receive food parcels on a regular basis.

Narinder said: "Everyone Prosper has roots in this country and in India.

"It helps vulnerable people and families both in the UK and in India.

"Although I was a New Cross baby and am a Wolverhampton lass I also keep my family roots alive.

"This year we distributed hampers on Mother's Day and decided to also do the same on Father's Day.

The hampers arrive at New Cross

"We have delivered these for distribution and donations came from family and friends.

"I would also like to thank Morrison' s of Willenhall and the donations of food we have received from Atwal Wealth in Birmingham.

"PJ Fitness, based in both Wolverhampton and Birmingham, have also offered a discount to men mentioning the charity."

Wolverhampton councillor Paul Singh helped with the delivery of the hampers.

He said: "We salute Narinder Kaur for this wonderful gesture and her hard work on this important day, which is Father’s Day.

"As a father myself, I really welcome this fantastic initiative to support fathers who are receiving care and treatment at New Cross Hospital at this time.