People encouraged to live healthier lifestyles in Dudley as part of health campaign

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, Liz Jones from Dudley Council and Alan Jones from Wollaston Allotments

Residents are being encouraged to take up regular exercise and activity as part of Dudley Council's Let's Get Moving campaign.

It will see free and easy exercise videos shared on the authority's YouTube channel for a year in a bid to encourage the change.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "The pandemic has made it tough for many people to find the motivation to get moving and activities we may have enjoyed before such a sports or group walking haven’t always been accessible.

"Now with restrictions easing, and with Covid-19 shining a light on the importance of being physically active, there’s never been a better time to start moving more and I hope our residents will take the chance to engage with our campaign.

"All daily activity makes a difference to our health such as weeding the garden, cleaning the home and taking a short walk around the block. And no matter what your current level of activity, it’s never too late to take the next step."

People who don't enjoy sport or the gym have been reassured by chiefs who say it's not about exercise in the "traditional sense" – but is more focused on people moving more day-to-day, such as by hoovering for longer, stretching whilst watching TV, gardening or walking to the shops.