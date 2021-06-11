Long locks lopped and Ladies Night planned for mental health awareness

Myles Holder, left, has had his locks cut and is also planning a Ladies Night

Myles, aged 32, from Willenhall, who runs his own plastering and rendering business, is planning to go on the trek to Snowdonia with his friend Martin Jones, aged 28, also from Willenhall.

He has said he suffered from depression and anxiety because of work and the difficulties he faced running his own business, particularly through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Myles was known locally for his long hair but decided to have it cut to raise £1,800 for Mental Health Awareness and donated the tresses to the Little Princess Trust.

He has previously carried out fundraising projects to help his community by collecting funds for a defibrillator for Willenhall.

Myles said: "I have suffered from depression and anxiety from work and running my own business.

"I found myself drinking more but have now had a lifestyle change.

"I want to raise awareness and persuade people to seek professional help.

Covid pressure

"I think the pandemic has also had a lot to play in causing people to have problems with mental health issues as there was no socialising and people were unable to meet.

"Covid was also a major strain on my business as I had to keep cancelling jobs and it became a real struggle as I had to lay off staff and sell two vans."

Now Myles is planning more fundraising events with a Ladies Night to be held at Gilberts on August 27 when he has said his friend Joe Whelan, who appeared on the X-Factor, will take to the stage.

He is also hoping to to take part in the trek to Snowdonia with Martin Jones towards the end of August, pandemic restrictions permitting.