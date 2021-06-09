Mugs, clothing and exclusive cufflinks on offer as Fathers' Day gifts to support air ambulance

The exclusive cufflinks created by heritage Midlands jewellers, Deakin & Francis

The charity’s five high street shops are also offering a promotional offer of three for two on all menswear.

The charity says it has a range of appealing merchandise that would make the perfect gift to celebrate Fathers’ Day and commemorate its own 30th anniversary. There is branded clothing, lifesaving mugs, exclusive cufflinks created by heritage Midlands jewellers, Deakin & Francis, and beer from local Birmingham Brewing Company.

Anil Gupta, head of retail for Midlands Air Ambulance Trading Ltd, said: “As a dad myself, it’s always lovely to receive a thoughtful gift from my son, and Fathers’ Day is a great excuse to support the charity by visiting one of our shops or making an affordable purchase online.

“2020 was a tough year for our high street shops due to multiple temporary closures to comply with local and national Government restrictions.

"That’s why we are excited to continue welcoming customers safely back to our stores and offering them some of the best deals for Fathers’ Day.”

To find out where your local Midlands Air Ambulance Charity shop is, visit midlandsairambulance.com/charityshops and join the shops’ online communities via the charity’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/MidlandsAirAmbulance