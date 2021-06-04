Hospital boss praises healthcare staff in Walsall for being 'very welcoming'

David Loughton CBE was grateful for the staff who welcomed him

Professor David Loughton, chief executive at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, took up the role at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust in April.

It means he will share his expertise between the two Black Country trusts and will head up both New Cross Hospital and Walsall Manor Hospital.

He told a public board meeting at the trust: "I split my time between Walsall, Wolverhampton and some of the national stuff I do, but the one thing I will say is that I've met a lot of staff at Walsall.

"They were very very committed, very welcoming – I had a meeting with the consultants committee which was attended by about 70 consultants and it was very very positive. I've never been to such a positive consultants committee before, it was really really good."

Before Mr Loughton's appointment in Walsall the trust had been led by interim boss Daren Fradgley, the deputy chief executive at the trust, who took over in January.

Mr Fradgley was appointed after chief executive Richard Beeken was sent over to lead Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust (SWBT). The chief executive of the Sandwell trust, Toby Lewis, is on sick leave.