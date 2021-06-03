Family day out part of continued mental health support

Stuart Bratt and his lads Zak Bratt, seven, and Joseph Bratt, four, who are looking forward to a fun day as part of the 'Tough Enough to Care' work that they do

Tough Enough to Play will be a day to bring friends and family together to enjoy three charity rugby union matches, as well as a range of entertainment, food and drink.

The event on Saturday, July 17 at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby club, will also be an opportunity to learn more about mental health services from across the region in a friendly place.

The event, which was postponed from May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is being organised by Tough Enough to Care, a male mental health charity working to eradicate the stigma of 'man up' culture.

Founder Stuart Bratt said it had been 18 months in the making and was about highlighting mental health support and having a fun family day out.

He said: "It's a day to showcase local and national mental health support networks, whether they are big organisations or the smaller ones which aren't always known about.

"We decided to have a day where everyone can come down, put up their stall free of charge and shout from the rooftops about their services.

"At the same time, it's intended to be a day for friends and family to get together, watch some great rugby and enjoy good food and drink in a safe outdoor setting."

There will be three charity matches taking place on the day, with a social match involving players from all over the region, a women's match and a Tough Enough to Care select against a Dudley Kingswinford XV.

Suicide

The women's match will be played in honour of Liv Perks, a young rugby player who took her own life in 2019.

Mr Bratt said two of his friends who he had played rugby with had also died by suicide, which led to the formation of Tough Enough to Care, and he said rugby had been his happy place in times of trouble.

He said: "Rugby was my comfort zone and where I went when I struggling, so it was the right thing to have as part of this event.

"I've pulled in a fair few favours for people to come and play and there will be some great players on display, such as Rhys Crane, who started out at the club and has gone on to play for England Sevens.

"In terms of what I want to achieve, it would be nice to raise some money and some awareness, but we want everyone to come and have a safe and fun day.

"We've taken all precautions in regards to Covid and we will be able to run as normal on the day, so come on down, bring the family and have a nice day out."