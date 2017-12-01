More volunteers wanted to help Walsall Manor A&E

Bosses put out an appeal in September for people to offer a pair of helping hands to improve 'patient experience' and communication between them and staff.

Around a dozen people have come forward.

The ruling trust has now stated that they are nearly in a position to establish a 'pool of helpers' however they still need more people to come forward, prompting a re-appeal.

The volunteers will act as a point of contact for patients waiting for treatment or a move to a ward.

They will make sure they have all of the relevant information and also flag down staff to answer any critical questions.

Matron Denise Fraser said: "Our original appeal has seen an encouraging amount of interest from potential volunteers which we’re really pleased about.

“We’re repeating it as we’d like to create a pool of volunteers – particularly as we’re a busy, 24-hour department.

"We have said that the busy nature of the department and continually changing priorities means there are times when communication could be better. This is where we think volunteers could really make a difference.”