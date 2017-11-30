Wolverhampton's hospital heroes honoured for going above and beyond

More than 200 staff, volunteers and supporters came together for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust’s (RWT) awards ceremony.

Celebrations were held to thank hundreds of volunteers for going the extra mile at New Cross Hospital, West Park Hospital and Cannock Chase Hospital.

David Loughton, chief executive of RWT, thanked the volunteers for their ‘invaluable contribution’.

He said: “The breadth of volunteering that takes place across our three hospital sites – with more than 500 active volunteers – encompasses dozens of wards and job functions.

“We are honoured to have a volunteer workforce which spans the generations, featuring dedicated individuals from the ages of 18 to 90.

“The financial benefit our volunteers provide is tremendous and what they add to patient experience is brilliant. We hold the awards to commend our dedicated supporters and volunteers for their generosity and support.

“Everything they do is very much appreciated.”

The glittering ceremony awarded a host of volunteers – who dedicated 155,500 hours to the trust – for their commitment to caring for patients. It also marked the 21st birthday of the RWT charity, which has helped raised £15 million to enhance patient care and buy life-saving equipment.

Advertising

Fundraising coordinator Leanne Bood said: “The awards ceremony was a great success.

“As a trust, we would not be able to do what we do without the volunteer’s hard work and commitment, so it is important to hold these events to thank them as they are a brilliant support.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to the charity’s supporters and active fundraisers for their continued support.”

Burntwood resident Tom Penny, from the amputee rehabilitation service, scooped the Rising Star award at the November ceremony.

Advertising

The 66-year-old said: “I used the amputee rehabilitation service for 11 years and I wanted to volunteer to give something back.

“I go in once a week and just talk to the patients to reassure them and give advice.

“I was very pleased and very surprised to win the award.

“I really enjoy volunteering and get so much out of it.”

Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Phil Page added: “It was great to hear some of the amazing stories about the work that volunteers put in to enhance care and improve patient experience.

“I felt so privileged to be invited along and meet the amazing volunteers.”