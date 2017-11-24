Ill Staffordshire pensioner died after being sent on 300-mile taxi journey home

Norma Francis, from Gnosall, Staffordshire, died aged 79 in April 2016 shortly after the serious gastric illness symptoms she was suffering from forced her to cut short a stay at the Loch Achray Hotel in the Trossachs region of Scotland with her husband John.

Following her long journey home by taxi, which had been arranged by the hotel on April 6, Norma became unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Stafford A&E. However, despite their best efforts, she died.

Her family are now questioning the decision to send the pensioner home while ill.

The inquest on Mrs Francis opened yesterday at Stafford Coroner’s Court and is expected to last for two days.

The court heard that Mr and Mrs Francis had celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary during the trip with close friends Sidney and Sheila Hornblower.

Statements were read in the court as evidence by Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh. Daughter Anne Francis, from Oxford, said: “My mum was a very happy and positive person who adored and worshipped all the family. She was very active for her age.

“Speaking with dad about what happened at the hotel I got the impression it was sheer panic. I feel that they failed miserably with their duty of care. They should not have arranged for them to travel over seven hours home. It will never be the same again all for the sake of a phone call to a doctor beforehand.”

Sidney Hornblower, who had been holidaying with the couple, described how a pleasant break ended in devastation.

His wife Sheila also caught norovirus during the trip. His statement read: “The coach driver told us that there was an outbreak of norovirus.

“On April 6 Norma and Sheila became ill and we were told we were in quarantine. Everything was disorganised and seemed out of control.

“When we arrived home and phoned John he told us that Norma had passed away. We were absolutely devastated.”

However, Elaine Tibetts, hotel manager, insisted that procedures were followed correctly.

She stated: “When we have one ill guest and one well guest we offer them a taxi home.

“I would have offered medical assistance, a visit from a GP or a phone call to NHS 24. Norma must have declined that. I don’t think as a hotel we did anything wrong.”

The inquest continues.