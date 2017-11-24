Patients told only to come to Russells Hall Hospital in an emergency

A plea was issued as the unit struggled to cope with demand yesterday.

Health chiefs said only people who had serious or life-threatening conditions should attend the emergency department.

The hospital said in a statement: "Think carefully before coming to A&E at Russells Hall Hospital unless you have a serious or life-threatening condition.

"We are very busy so if you have a minor condition, you may have a long wait. The most poorly patients will be seen and treated first."

People have instead been advised call the NHS 111 helpline, or to visit their GP or a pharmacy if their condition is not serious.

The hospital has struggled to meet A&E waiting time targets since the summer. In October, one in five patients were waiting more than four hours to be seen.