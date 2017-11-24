Advertising
Patients told only to come to Russells Hall Hospital in an emergency
Bosses at Russells Hall Hospital have been warned not to come to A&E unless it is an emergency.
A plea was issued as the unit struggled to cope with demand yesterday.
Health chiefs said only people who had serious or life-threatening conditions should attend the emergency department.
The hospital said in a statement: "Think carefully before coming to A&E at Russells Hall Hospital unless you have a serious or life-threatening condition.
"We are very busy so if you have a minor condition, you may have a long wait. The most poorly patients will be seen and treated first."
People have instead been advised call the NHS 111 helpline, or to visit their GP or a pharmacy if their condition is not serious.
The hospital has struggled to meet A&E waiting time targets since the summer. In October, one in five patients were waiting more than four hours to be seen.
