Vulnerable adults across Wolverhampton needed to share stories of care

Healthwatch Wolverhampton is battling to give adults in need a 'louder and more active voice' within their communities.

Elderly residents, addicts, people with mental health difficulties and domestic violence survivors are needed to share their stories of care within the city.

Researcher Sam Hicks, who is responsible for the group’s Making Safeguarding Personal project, said: "All organisations in Wolverhampton are committed to keeping adults safe from abuse or neglect, particularly those in need of care and support, and promoting their well-being. This is known as 'adult safeguarding'.

"The local safeguarding adults board aims to ensure that adults with care and support needs are treated fairly, able to protect themselves, or be protected from abuse and neglect.

"They have commissioned us to carry out the ‘Making Safeguarding Personal’ project to uncover vulnerable people's stories to understand how well social care professionals are performing."

The 'important' project will see Healthwatch Wolverhampton, based in Bath Avenue's Regent House, undertake a survey as part of the campaign before launching a new advisory panel.

Its panel will give vulnerable people a chance to voice their thoughts on policies and plans affecting them, as well as highlight social care issues across the city.

Residents who have been supported by social services are also being called on to raise issues of abuse or neglect.

Ms Hicks added: "We want to give a stronger voice to vulnerable people and their carers and ensure they have the opportunity to speak out and influence the agenda, so we envisage the new group will meet on a regular basis to advise and alert the board to issues that they believe are priorities in our community.

"While health and social care professionals are highly trained and work very hard to give the best life outcomes for everyone, they cannot truly visualise what it’s like to walk in the shoes of a vulnerable person or their carers.

"So, by giving a voice to a diverse range of people we can make sure we provide services that respond honestly and honourably to help the local community.

"Giving a place at the decision-making table to those who often go unheard will be a great step forward for everyone.

"We want to hear both the good and bad experiences of vulnerable adults and their carers – and hear whether they are happy with the way the service responds to their problems."

Adults and their carers must respond to the survey by Friday, December 8.

To get in touch contact Ms Hicks on sam.hicks@healthwatchwolverhampton.co.uk or 0800 470 1944 or leave feedback anonymously at healthwatchwolverhampton.co.uk