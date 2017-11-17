Scrap birth cap plan, Lib Dems say

Bosses at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton are considering limiting the number of births at the site due to staffing shortages and issues with capacity.

Lib Dems in the city have launched a petition against the move, which has today been backed by the party's former health minister Norman Lamb.

Mr Lamb, who is the current health spokesman for the Lib Dems, said the plan was 'concerning'.

Campaigner Rob Quarmby said:"A former health minister backing our campaign is real progress and I am urging local people to keep signing and keep supporting our campaign.

"It's disgraceful that women could be turned away from our hospitals in their hour of need.

"Together, we can make NHS bosses think again and drop this terrible plan."

The maternity unit at New Cross has a 5,000-births-a-year capacity but this figure had already been reached by September – with a 17 per cent increase in births in August this year compared to the same month in 2016.

To sign the petition visit wolverhamptonlibdems.org.uk