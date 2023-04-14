'Staggering' demand for food banks as charity boss warns it is 'only tip of the iceberg'

Jen Coleman at Black Country Food Bank

The boss of a food bank charity, which has 27 distribution centres across the region, has warned that "the levels of poverty are much deeper than many realise" but that it was "only the tip of the iceberg".

Black Country Food Bank, which operates from a central warehouse in Brierley Hill, reported distributing more than 519,000 meals last year – a 31 per cent rise from 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of people supported from its food banks increased by 39 per cent.

Its CEO Jen Coleman said in January this year it had also helped the most people it had ever helped in one month since setting up in 2006.

She said: "We helped 3,700 people and 37 per cent of those were children under the age of 14.

"The figures are staggering and the levels of poverty are much deeper than many realise."

Speaking about the impact the charity made last year, she said: "After a tough couple of years adapting to the challenges of the pandemic the country was quickly plunged into the ‘cost of living’ crisis which shaped trends for 2022.

"During 2022 our food banks were pushed to the limit as we struggled for stock, saw queues of people at our food banks and worried whether the volunteers would be able to keep going.

"Of course, our volunteers are the backbone to everything that we do and their commitment to their communities is second to none.

"We cannot begin to convey how thankful we are for all that they give."

She said through opening more food banks, offering a voucher code to frontline workers over the telephone, bulk buying food and toiletries, launching recipe bags and sharing stock with more than 50 other food aid charities across the Black Country, it had managed to provide for everyone that had accessed its services.

But she warned: "These figures are only the tip of the iceberg. "There are many more people who are not accessing food banks or help from charities because of fear, pride or lack of knowledge."

The figures showing the impact Black Country Food Bank had in 2022 have been outlined in a new report by the charity.

It says there are a number of reasons why people visited its food banks, including being on a low income or on benefits, being out of work or in debt.

The Express & Star's Feed a Family campaign also provides information on how to get help and advice and also how to offer your help to food banks.