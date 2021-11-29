Feed a Family This Christmas: Meet the volunteers at Cannock Food Bank

Front, Alisha Hussain,Vicki Pinter,Angie Hart, back left, Andrea Deakin, Phil Beard and Peter O’Connor at Cannock Food Bank

Every person plays a key role in preventing people from going hungry in their community.

At Cannock Food Bank, there is a small army of around 20 regular helpers but many more people offer support at different times throughout the year.

Thousands of emergency food parcels are sorted and packed ready to be delivered to those who need them.

Over 90 per cent of the food given out at the food bank’s eight distribution centres is donated by the public, including schools, churches, businesses and individuals.

Loading up the van are, left, Phil Beard and Peter O'Connor

Every bag or box of donations coming through the doors of the charity’s base at Coniston Hall in Chadsmoor has to be weighed and recorded.

Every item is then checked and labelled with the best before date to ensure supplies are used in the right order.

The food bank, which opened in 2012, uses a voucher referral system and works with a number of different agencies, such as Citizens Advice, children’s centres and health visitors.

They will issue vouchers to anyone they feel is struggling to put food on the table and can also provide long term support if needed to help address some of the issues behind the reasons for their crisis.

The food bank is alerted when a voucher is issued so that they can prepare suitable emergency food for the right number of people.

Angie Hart packs a food parcel

Each box contains enough food to make balanced and healthy meals for seven days. The team can usually adapt the parcel to meet dietary needs, for example, gluten free, halal or vegetarian.

Among those helping to organise and pack the donations is Angie Hart, from Hazelslade, who has been volunteering since the start of the first lockdown.

“I applied to be a driver because they needed a lot more drivers to deliver the parcels because people couldn’t leave their homes,” says the 63-year-old dance teacher.

“Now I help out with everything. It’s a really good team. I love volunteering. When I first starting I was doing six days a week because demand was so high. It’s still high now and lots of people need our help. Everybody is always so grateful,” she adds.

Phil Beard, 61, from Cannock, has been volunteering at the food bank for 12 months and is usually found working the warehouse or helping out with deliveries.

“I’m semi-retired so I had time to help in any way I could. It’s a good team and it’s for a good cause.”

The team has also benefitted from the help of Alisha Hussain, who current taking part in The Cannock Prince’s Trust Team Programme. The 20-year-old has been lending a hand as part of her community work. “It’s been great. I’ve been stocking shelves, packing bags and weighing donations.”

Warehouse manager Vicki Pinter, who has been working at the food bank for six years, says she is grateful for the support of the volunteers who help to ensure the food bank runs smoothly.

“We are blessed with a lot of help and people are very generous. It means we can do what we need to do. We are grateful for every donation, every single item makes a difference.”

On average, the food bank is feeding approximately 600 people a month. “In just one month we gave out 6.2 tonnes of food,” says Vicki.

“When I first started, we were mostly feeding single men but two and half years later it all changed and it’s now mostly families with children.

“They can’t provide for themselves and it’s not their fault. Covid has left a lot of people out of work. I spoke to a gentlemen who said he doesn’t normally turn his heating on but it’s been so cold that he’s had to and now he can’t afford to buy food. It’s so difficult for people.”

The charity has recently purchased a new fridge, with the help of a grant, which means it will also be able to give out fresh fruit and vegetables, that are donated by supermarkets.

“People, especially children, need to have fresh fruit and vegetables so we will have a community fridge for everybody who is in need of it.

“I adore my job but being able to give people this is my Christmas present."

This year, the Express & Star is encouraging those who can afford to do so to consider donating food and toiletries to food banks and other charities helping people in need in our communities.