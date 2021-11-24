Plea for food items to help Feed a Family This Christmas

Jen Coleman of the Black Country Food Bank

This week we have launched our Feed A Family This Christmas campaign to support food banks and charities working to support families and individuals struggling to put meals on the table.

We want to ensure nobody goes hungry this winter and we are asking for your help to support the efforts of charities and volunteers who are providing a vital lifeline in our communities.

The Well in Wolverhampton, which delivers food parcels to around 100 homes every week has appealed for tinned fruit, tinned rice pudding, tinned custard and instant pasta sachets as well as sweet treats. Cannock and District Food Bank, based at Coniston Hall in Chadsmoor, is looking to restock its supplies of tinned tomatoes, long-life milk, squash, tinned rice pudding, tinned fruit and tinned meat.

Volunteers at Rugeley Food Food Bank, which handed out 1,887 food parcels in 2020, are short of tinned meat such meatballs and stewed steak, tinned potatoes, tinned puddings, instant mash, children’s treats and toilet rolls.

Smethwick Food Bank, run by Smethwick CAN (Church Action Network), would like donations of tinned fruit, tinned custard, tinned rice pudding, 500g or 1kg bags of rice, jars of coffee, tinned spaghetti, long-life milk and long-life fruit juice. Stocks of instant hot chocolate, packet mashed potato, breakfast cereals, marmalade, jam, tinned fruit, tinned meals such as vegetable chilli and macaroni cheese and long-life milk and fruit juice are running low at the Black Country Food Bank.

The team, which includes about 30 volunteers, is also appealing for washing up liquid, hand soap, toothpaste and deodorant.

Chief executive Jen Coleman said: “We hope to be able to provide for everyone that needs our help. We can only do this with support, thank you to everyone who donates and keeps us going.”

This year the Express & Star is asking people to donate non-perishable food and toiletries to the food banks and organisations directly by using their established collection points, which are listed on this page.

What to donate

Any Christmas items need to have ‘best before’ dates beyond December.

Some food banks will not accept festive items after a certain date to ensure it can all be distributed in time for Christmas.

The food must not contain any alcohol (bear in mind for mince pies, Christmas cake, Christmas puddings and chocolates including selection boxes).

Cupboard essentials

Breakfast cereal (preferably non-sugared)

Milk (UHT or powder, preferably semi-skimmed)

Jam, marmalade

Fruit juice (long-life)

Small jars of coffee

Hot chocolate

Tinned meat (ham, corned beef, Spam)

Tinned ready meals (chilli, meatballs, stew)

Tinned vegetarian ready meals (curry, ratatouille, macaroni cheese)

Packets of mashed potato/tinned potatoes

Tinned vegetables

Tinned fish (tuna, mackerel, salmon & sardines)

Pasta

Rice

Pasta sauce/cooking sauces

Tinned fruit (in juice preferably)

Tinned rice pudding/custard

Healthy snacks (small boxes of raisins/apricots)

Biscuits, crackers, crispbreads

Toiletries

Deodorants

Shampoo

Shower Gel

Soap

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Sanitary towels

Where to donate

Black Country Foodbank

The Storehouse, Albion Street, Brierley Hill, DY5 3EE. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm. Telephone: 01384 671250. Website: blackcountryfoodbank.org.uk. Deadline for Christmas food is December 3.

The Well

Unit 16, Wulfrun Trading Estate, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton WV10 6HH. Open Tuesday to Friday 8.30am to 1pm. Please call 01902 256523 before you deliver. Sainsbury’s in Wombourne, Perton and Wednesfield have donation points as well as Asda in Wolverhampton. Website: thewellwolverhampton.co.uk.

Good Shepherd Ministry, Wolverhampton

Food and toiletries can be donated at Sainsbury’s in Chapel Ash. If you have a large number of items to donate, call 01902 399955 to arrange delivery or collection. Website: gsmwolverhampton.org.uk.

Harvest Community Food Bank

New Testament Church of God, New Trust Centre, 1 Wolverhampton Road (on the corner of Woden Road & Wolverhampton Road), Heath Town, Wolverhampton, WV10 0PD. Open Fridays between 3.30pm and 4.30pm. Referral is not necessary but proof of address is required. Telephone: 01902 453190. Email: info@ntcgharvesttemple.org.uk. Website: ntcgharvesttemple.org.uk.

Excel Church Food Bank

Wolverhampton Street, Bilston, WV14 0LT. 01902 402273. Open Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5pm. excelchurch.org.uk/foodparcel.

Cannock and District Food Bank

Coniston Hall, Cecil Street, Chadsmoor, WS11 5HD. Open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm. Telephone: 01543 422394. Website: cannockdistrict.foodbank.org.uk.

Rugeley Food Bank

Rugeley Community Centre, Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, WS15 2HX. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm. Tesco also have a collection point, as do most Rugeley churches. Telephone: 07528 447504. Website: rugeley.foodbank.org.uk.

Walsall North Food Bank

Pelsall Methodist Church, Chapel Street. Open Tuesdays, 11am to 1pm, and Fridays 1pm to 3pm. Telephone: 07582 869895. Website: walsallnorth.foodbank.org.uk.

Bloxwich and Blakenall Food Bank

Blakenall Village Centre, Thames Road, Blakenall, Walsall, WS3 1LZ. Open Thursdays 11am to 1pm. Telephone: 07747 301374. Website: bloxwichblakenall.foodbank.org.uk.

Great Barr Food Bank

St Bernard’s Church, Broome Avenue Great Barr B43 5AL. Open Fridays 12pm to 3pm. Telephone: 0121 3575399. Website: greatbarr.foodbank.org.uk.

Smethwick Food Bank

Holy Trinity Church, Church Hill Street, Smethwick, B67 7AH. Tuesdays and Fridays, 12pm to 2pm. Telephone: 0121 5170141. Website: smethwick.foodbank.org.uk.

Quinton and Oldbury Food Bank

St Boniface Church, Quinton Road West, Quinton, B32 2QD. Open Wednesdays, 11am to 1pm. Telephone: 07732 157619. Website: quintonoldbury.foodbank.org.uk.

Kidderminster Food Bank, based at the Swan Centre