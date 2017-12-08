Former Goodyear workers donate £2,000 of food and toiletries to our Feed a Family This Christmas appeal

This incredibly generous gift of more than 2,500 items will go towards helping families and individuals in need across the Black Country.

Trolleys were loaded with everything from tins of vegetables, noodle pots and pasta to bottles of squash, long-life milk and jars of coffee. There was also an array of sweet treats including chocolate selection boxes for youngsters and vital toiletries including toothbrushes, shampoo and deodorant.

Families with babies were also included with much-needed donations of nappies and wipes among the items donated by the Goodyear workers 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund.

Former Goodyear workers, volunteers and deputy editor Diane Davies with the massive donation of food and toiletries at Blakemore Wholesale Trolleys loaded with Feed a Family donations Donations are loaded on to the van Donations are loaded into the van

Bosses at Blakemore Wholesale in Wolverhampton helped the group to purchase their items during a sale so that their money could go further.

It's almost 12 months since production finished at Goodyear but chairman of the Unite branch Cyril Barrett, who worked at the factory for almost 40 years, said workers were still very much committed to helping the community.

"We are creating a living legacy to the shopfloor workers who always worked hard and helped to raise this money. This is the 32nd project we have supported and we are proud to be able to help so many people across Wolverhampton and the Black Country.

"In years to come, people will be proud that their dad or grandad or other relative was connected with Goodyear

"This project run by the Express & Star is so important and positive because we are helping and supporting the most vulnerable in our society.

"As a group, we know there is an awful lot of people in our society that are struggling to make ends meet.

The logo for Feed a Family this Christmas

Our appeal is supporting the work of food banks and other charities who are helping to feed struggling families, individuals and the homeless in the run up to Christmas.

Helen Holloway, from the Good Shepherd Ministry in Wolverhampton, which is one of the good causes being supported, said she was overwhelmed by the group's generosity.

"It is quite humbling especially as lot of workers at Goodyear lost their jobs but they are still thinking of others 12 months later they are still helping others in similar situations

"It's fantastic to receive this donation at Christmas and it will benefit a lot of people We are just so grateful," she added.

Deputy editor Diane Davies said: “The generosity of the Goodyear workers is overwhelming. Their kindness will help so many people and we are incredibly grateful to the union and its members for their support again this year.

Deputy editor Diane Davies with just some of the haul

“I was speechless as they rolled out trolley after trolley of vital supplies for the many struggling families relying on food banks this Christmas and for the homeless. Not to mention the chocolate treats for the children looked after by staff at The Haven.

“I can’t thank the workers enough for such a fantastic donation. A big thank you also to Blakemore Wholesale for their support.”

Along with the Good Shepherd, the other good causes being supported are The Well (Home of Wolverhampton Food Bank), the Black Country Food Bank, Smethwick Food Bank, Walsall North Food Bank and Cannock and District Food Bank.

The appeal is running until December 16 so there is still time to get involved.

Readers can donate festive food, such as mince pies, chocolates and Christmas puddings, as well as basics including canned goods, long-life milk, fruit juice, pasta and rice.

Non-food items such as toiletries, baby supplies, new socks and small presents are also welcome.

Donations can be taken to our offices in Wolverhampton, Cannock and Oldbury as well as Waitrose in Wolverhampton, the Saddlers Shopping Centre in Walsall and the Co-op in Codsall.