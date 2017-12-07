Cycling legend Hugh Porter champions our Feed a Family This Christmas campaign

The 77-year-old has urged readers to get behind the campaign which is helping families and the vulnerable during the festive season.

Mr Porter, from Wolverhampton, who won four World Championship gold medals between 1968 and 1973, said: "This is a superb initiative as I don't think any family should be without food or loved ones at Christmas time.

"We should not forget what Christmas is about which is supporting and helping others too.

"The fact that this campaign is being run by the Express & Star is fantastic - and something that hopefully people across the Black Country will get involved in."

We are collecting donations of non-perishable food which will be handed to food banks and other charitable organisations across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Readers can donate festive food, such as mince pies, chocolates and Christmas puddings, as well as basics including canned goods, long-life milk, fruit juice, pasta and rice.

Non-food items such as toiletries, baby supplies, new socks and small presents are also welcome.

Good causes set to benefit are The Well (Home of Wolverhampton Food Bank), Wolverhampton’s the Good Shepherd Ministry, the Black Country Food Bank, the Smethwick Food Bank, Walsall North Food Bank and Cannock and District Food Bank.

The appeal will also support The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic violence and homelessness.

Food can be dropped off at the E&S offices in Wolverhampton, Cannock and Oldbury as well as the Saddlers Shopping Centre in Walsall, Waitrose in Wolverhampton and the Co-op in Codsall before December 16.

Last year's festive campaign was a huge success, with 9,000 items collected thanks to the generosity of our readers.

The donated food helped spread a little Christmas cheer to hundreds of homeless and struggling families.

*For the full list of what can be donated see www.expressandstar.com