The Haven charity hamper appeal celebrates success

The Haven accepted the hampers as part of their Christmas campaign.

The hampers, filled with items to help women and dependent children start a new life, will be distributed to families in need this month at one of the six refuges operated by the charity.

The annual campaign this year saw a total of 70 hampers created, up from 54 the previous year.

Hampers are filled with donations from members of the public as well as local businesses who joined in with the charity's Facebook appeal.

Speaking of the success of this year's scheme, organiser Caroline Lockley said: "It has been overwhelming to see how many people have donated.

"More than 100 people have given up their time to make their donations and a team of seven of us spent all of last night putting them all together.

"We're so grateful and touched by the level of response we have received."

The hampers contain a variety of Christmas treats including chocolates, biscuits and sweets as well as arts and crafts toys, drinking bottles and a letter from Santa.

Caroline said: "The letter from Santa is quite emotional as it reminds children that Christmas is not just about the presents, it's about who you spend it with. It also asks them to give mum a big hug as she might not be feeling that festive this year."

Hanifa Blakemore-Razaq fundraising officer for the Haven, added: "We're so pleased with all the hampers and we know they will make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable women and children.

"They are always happily received by the families at the refuge and 30 of them will feature in our Christmas grotto which we're setting up at the moment."

Any donations not used in the hampers will be sent to the Wolverhampton Manna Soup Kitchen based at Grace Church.

The Haven supports more than 60 women and 100 children across six refuge sites.

The charity is one of several being supported by the Express & Star's Feed a Family appeal for 2017.