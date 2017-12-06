Dudley North MP Ian Austin backs Feed a Family appeal

Ian Austin delivered the goodies, which will go to struggling families in need during the festive season, to the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton.

Long-life milk, pasta, tinned vegetables, fruit juice, cereal, baby food and soap were just some of the dozens of items handed over.

The Dudley North MP used money from the good cause fund he set up with the MPs’ pay rise.

We have received overwhelming support from the community since we launched the campaign four weeks ago.

Our donation boxes at our offices in Wolverhampton, Cannock and Oldbury have been filling up while our supermarket drop-off points have continued to be busy. Food can also be dropped off at the Saddlers Shopping Centre in Walsall.

Many schools and community organisations have been lending a hand by gathering gifts of food from their workers and visitors.

Thousands of tins, boxes and packets of food have been flooding in to help spread some festive cheer to those who need it the most.

Mr Austin said he was delighted to be able to support the appeal, adding: "It's terrible in that in the 21st century we need food collections and food banks but the fact is we do.

"I think it's brilliant that the Express & Star is doing this - it's another example of the newspaper's fantastic work in the community.

"I hope that other large organisations in the Black Country follow their lead and do what they can to help those who need it."

The appeal is running until December 16 so there is still time to get involved.

Readers can donate festive food, such as mince pies, chocolates and Christmas puddings, as well as basics including canned goods, long-life milk, fruit juice, pasta and rice.

Non-food items such as toiletries, baby supplies, new socks and small presents are also welcome.

Good causes set to benefit are The Well (Home of Wolverhampton Food Bank), Wolverhampton’s the Good Shepherd Ministry, the Black Country Food Bank, the Smethwick Food Bank, Walsall North Food Bank and Cannock and District Food Bank.

The appeal will also support The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic violence and homelessness.