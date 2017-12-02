Panto stars pledge support to our Feed a Family campaign

But the cast of the pantomime, due to open on Thursday at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre have taken time out from their busy rehearsals to show support for our Feed a Family This Christmas appeal.

They united to back the campaign which is aiming to help hundreds of struggling families and the vulnerable during the festive season.

Derrick Gask, who is the artistic programme manager at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre, said: “This really is a fantastic cause, carrying out vital work in the local community.

"Myself and the rest of the panto team would like to urge everyone to support this campaign.”

We are collecting donations of non-perishable food which will be handed to food banks and other charitable organisations across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Readers can donate festive food, such as mince pies, chocolates and Christmas puddings, as well as basics including canned goods, long-life milk, fruit juice, pasta and rice.

Non-food items such as toiletries, baby supplies, new socks and small presents are also welcome.

Good causes set to benefit are The Well (Home of Wolverhampton Food Bank), Wolverhampton’s the Good Shepherd Ministry, the Black Country Food Bank, the Smethwick Food Bank, Walsall North Food Bank and Cannock and District Food Bank.

The appeal will also support The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic violence and homelessness.

Last year's festive campaign was a huge success, with 9,000 items collected thanks to the generosity of our readers.

The donated food helped spread a little Christmas cheer to hundreds of homeless and struggling families.

*For the full list of what can be donated see www.expressandstar.com