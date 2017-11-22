The Vamps support our Feed A Family This Christmas campaign

Taking time out before their show at the Merry Hill centre's Christmas lights switch-on event, the band encouraged readers to support vulnerable people across the region over the festive season with food donations.

In between preparing for their set and taking photographs with fans, the band said that the appeal is a 'great idea'.

Singer James McVey said: "We are happy to support the Feed a Family This Christmas campaign, it is a great idea and a good cause.

"Hopefully Express & Star readers can dig deep and find a way to help those in need this Christmas."

We are collecting donations of non-perishable food which will be handed to food banks and other charitable organisations across the regionBlack Country and Staffordshire. Readers can donate festive food, such as mince pies, chocolates and Christmas puddings, as well as basics including canned goods, long-life milk, fruit juice, pasta and rice. Non-food items such as toiletries, baby supplies, new socks and small presents are also welcome.

Good causes set to benefit are The Well (Home of Wolverhampton Food Bank), Wolverhampton’s the Good Shepherd Ministry, the Black Country Food Bank, the Smethwick Food Bank, Walsall North Food Bank and Cannock and District Food Bank.

The appeal will also support The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic violence.

Drop-off points are:

Express & Star Wolverhampton: 51-53 Queen Street, WV1 1ES.

E&S Cannock/Walsall office: Queen Square, Cannock WS11 1EA

Oldbury office: Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, B69 2DG.

There is also a drop-off box for donations at Waitrose Wolverhampton, Penn Road, WV2 4NJ.