At 2.56am, the RAF's 97 Squadron departed from RAF Coningsby to prepare the ground with an aerial bombardment of the gun positions on the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc, between the US landing grounds of Omaha to the east, and Utah to the west.

It was recorded in the Operations Record Book (ORB): "Beautiful morning, us going in, the Americans going out."

By 4.50am, the squadron turned to head home. The mission had been accomplished, with extensive damage to the German positions.

It was not without loss, though. Just after 5am, Luftwaffe fighter pilot Oberleutnant Helmut Eberspacher shot down three Lancasters in five minutes from his Focke-Wulf 190.

Among them was the leading Lancaster, ND739 – call-sign Z-Zebra – and none of its eight-man crew were ever seen again.

In his log, Oberleutnant Eberspacher said: "As soon as I took course I noticed above a row of British bombers flying below the moonlit cloud cover.

"Similar to a shadow theatre, the bombers stood out against the clouds.

"However they could not see me against the dark earth. We were at war and the enemy had to be combated, and I was in a favourable flying position. Within a few minutes, three British Lancaster bombers went down in flames."

Among those who perished was 33-year-old Sqn Ldr Martin Bryan-Smith, from Wolverley, near Kidderminster, the tail gunner on the aircraft.

The ORB recorded: "As we turned, we could see that we’d give the target a ‘right prang’ but saw Z Zebra go down".