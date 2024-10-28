Central Saint Michael's November Open Day

Dates and Times:

Thursday 14th November 4PM-7PM

Saturday 16th November 11AM-3PM

Central Saint Michael's Fab Lab at Open Day

Why attend our Open Days?

- Meet our expert teaching staff who will be on hand to answer any questions you may have on course modules, assessment methods and potential career routes as well as specific advice on how to maximise your time here

- Take a tour of our state-of-the-art facilities, modern science labs, dedicated study spaces and our innovative Fab Lab! Our quirky and striking campus offers the perfect setting for our students to do well both academically and socially

- We have over 30 A Levels and Diplomas for school leavers to choose from. Whether you want a career in Law, Health & Social Care, or Politics, we support all of our students’ ambitions

- Our student support team will be there to talk to you about the transition from school to college and how they can help as we understand it can be a big step for some. We offer personal tutors, careers advice, wellbeing support and welfare advice so all our students are supported through every step of the way

- One of the best parts about our open days is you can hear from our current students. They will share with you what it’s like to study here and answer any questions you may have.

Student ambassadors at Central Saint Saint Michael's

Principal Dr. Matt Lamb encourages all school leavers to come and have a look around. “We have a wide range of A Levels and Diplomas in ever-expanding and exciting new areas. If you are more geared towards coursework and practical skills, we give you the scope to study career-specific, professionally developed Diplomas – either alone or in combination with one or two A Levels – for a highly personalised mix.”

St Michael's Open Days Central Saint Michael's

Click here to book: https://centralstmichaels.ac.uk/opendays/