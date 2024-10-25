There's no such thing as a normal family.

Adoptive families are as unique as any other, each with its own blend of experiences, joys, and challenges. No two adoption stories are alike, shaped by the diverse individuals who play roles in their journey. From birth families and foster carers to social workers and extended family, these people create a "village" that supports the lifelong journey of adoption.

For adoptive parents, the process is as much about self-discovery as it is about building a family. Adopting often brings new perspectives, breaking down preconceptions and fostering resilience. Each step in the journey adds to the fabric of a family, creating bonds that grow stronger over time.

For me home goes beyond the place you live in.

Adoption@Heart, the regional adoption agency for the Black Country, is appealing for more families to come forward to adopt a child into a safe, loving, and permanent home. Simon Green, Head of Service, said: “At Adoption@Heart, we are committed to supporting both adoptive families and children throughout their adoption journey, ensuring every child can grow up in a safe, secure, and nurturing environment."

Adoption can have an incredible impact, not only for the children but for the families who open their hearts and homes to them. We encourage anyone considering adoption to contact us, learn more about the process, the support available, and the life-changing difference they can make.

Adopting an older child is brilliant.

Lots of people can adopt: single, living together, married, same-sex couples, LGBTQ+, employed or not, already parents, homeowners or renters, from any ethnicity or faith. What matters most is a willingness to provide support, patience, and a safe home. For those ready to learn more, Adoption@Heart holds information events at least twice a month, with the next session online at 10 am on Saturday, 9 November. Bookings can be made by visiting Adoption@Heart.

For more information about adoption and support, contact Adoption@Heart at 01902 553818 or info@adoptionatheart.org.uk.