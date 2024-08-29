Are you dreaming big for your child’s secondary education?

Our aim, for every child who joins one of our schools, is to see their potential, inspire their dreams for the future and make their ambitions possible. Many years of significantly improved GCSE results show that we are delivering on that intention.

Investment in reading and facilities with a new library in each school.

If you are dreaming big for your child, we invite you to attend our academies’ Open Events. The progress that learners make during their time at the Trust’s academies has improved year by year and there has been a large increase in the percentage of learners achieving Grade 5 in both English and Maths.

Student Leadership opportunities within each school and across the Trust.

This year, 2024 outcomes are the best that have ever been achieved by schools in our Trust. All schools improved on last year’s results and more learners than ever achieved the higher grades, 7 to 9. There is every reason to believe that these advances will continue and that future years will see even better results.

St James Academy celebrate ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement in 2024.

All our schools are sustaining success enabling our learners to have the best life chances possible. The Trust’s aspirant culture and positive climate for learning are strong features of our schools and it is great to see that this year’s results correlate to recent Ofsted’s inspections which resulted in ‘Good’ judgments.

Each school enjoys support from a central team of subject directors and subject coaches – experts in their subjects who work with our teachers and your children.

The Trust provides help with recruiting exceptional teaching and associate staff, the latest learning technologies, and a tried and tested model of how to ensure positive behaviour and motivate learners.

We are more than a Trust. This means that we go the extra mile in supporting our young people and their families. Dudley Academies Trust provide free uniform items for children who join our family of schools. Any new Year 7 learner that joins our schools are gifted with a free blazer and tie.

Supporting our learners and their families with free uniform support

We want your child to dream big and to know that many positive life choices are within their reach. If you are dreaming big for your child, come to our academies’ Open Events.

Dream big for your child and come to our secondary school open evenings at Beacon Hill Academy, Pegasus Academy, St James Academy and The Link Academy. Click to discover more.