Jennifer Ashe and Son Funeral Directors supporting and caring for families across the West Midlands and Staffordshire

John Ashe and his dedicated team of professionals can be reached 24/7 in order to support your family at the time of need, which has contributed to the achievement of winning the ‘Best of Three – Walsall’ award for ‘Funeral Directors’ for the last 5 consecutive years, since the company’s conception.

John Ashe and his professional team are able to help arrange burials and cremations including direct cremations if preferred. We have a range of funeral packages to fit every budget and can organise bespoke options for more personalised services.

With branches situated in Willenhall, Brownhills, Hednesford and Lichfield we serve families across the whole of the West Midlands and Staffordshire as well as the whole of the UK when required. We feel truly honoured when a family choose us to care for their loved one. You can rely on Jennifer Ashe & Son to carry out your wishes and those of your loved one, ensuring they have a funeral that honours their life and the precious memories they leave behind.

Floral arrangements, bespoke order or service sheets, headstones, and memorial jewellery can all be provided on request, we have a full fleet of modern Jaguar hearses and limousines as well as vintage, horse-drawn and motorcycle hearses to choose from.

Jennifer Ashe & Son are available by phone 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Should you wish to discuss arrangements in the comfort of your own home then you can also book a home visit.

Managing Director's supporting Local Families since 2016

John Ashe

Jennifer Ashe

Your Dedicated Personal Funeral Advisors who are here to comfort and support you through the most difficult of times.

Angela Donnelly

Claire Jones

Rachel Lawrance

Philippa Neville

Your Dedicated Funeral Directors to help and support you on your Loved ones final Journey

Richard Blick

Steven Micklewright

Joseph Evans

Jimmy Smith

Funeral Operative Team who are dedicated to looking after you on your loved ones final Journey

Thomas Micklewright

Alex Legge

Steven Matthews

Our Mortuary Technician who takes care of your Loved ones

Alfie Wilkinson

Our In House Florist who creates your bespoke Floral Tributes