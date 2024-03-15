Free Easter Fun at the Mander Centre
Come and join in the fun at the Mander Centre this Easter. On Wednesday 27th March and 3rd April, 10am-12pm and 2pm – 4pm, there’s free crafts with Enjoy Wolverhampton. Create a pinwheel windmill, sow a seed for your garden or windowsill and decorate a plant pot to take it home in! Head to the lower mall by Bodycare to take part!
Then on Saturday 30th March 11-4pm, it’s the big Easter fun day with BeBonkas events team, join the Easter Bunny and Bo Peep at the basket decorating workshop with mini egg giveaways.
Get a free Easter design glitter tattoo and watch the balloon modeller.
Then head round the Centre and help Mother Goose find her missing golden eggs, complete the task and be entered into an Easter goody bag prize draw!
All activity is free to enjoy, spaces will be limited for crafts so please be patient, children must be always supervised by an accompanying adult. Stay up to date with everything at the Centre at mandercentre.co.uk and follow our social channels @mandercentre.