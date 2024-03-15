Free Easter Fun at the Mander Centre

Then on Saturday 30th March 11-4pm, it’s the big Easter fun day with BeBonkas events team, join the Easter Bunny and Bo Peep at the basket decorating workshop with mini egg giveaways.

Meet the Easter Bunny and Bo-Peep

Get a free Easter design glitter tattoo and watch the balloon modeller.

Free Easter basket decorating workshop

Then head round the Centre and help Mother Goose find her missing golden eggs, complete the task and be entered into an Easter goody bag prize draw!

Head on an Egg hunt around the Mander Centre.

All activity is free to enjoy, spaces will be limited for crafts so please be patient, children must be always supervised by an accompanying adult.