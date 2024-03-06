Chase & District Crematorium and Memorial Park a peaceful and relaxed setting to celebrate your loved one’s life

Chase & District Crematorium and Memorial Park is nestled four miles west of Lichfield City in Burntwood, serving the communities in Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

The crematorium is situated within our beautifully landscaped Chase & District Memorial Park, providing a tranquil and peaceful place for people to come visit and reflect.

Cheeky Deer

Chase & District is swarming with nature; dragonflies, birds, butterflies and we are visited often by some very cheeky deer that like to eat the flowers and leaves. We are creating more wildlife habitats and safeguarding the wildlife we already have.

We recognise the significance of the funeral day for families. Our aim is to provide a calm and comforting atmosphere amidst what can be a challenging and emotional time.

Deer at the Chase

We allow ample time between services, ensuring that you and your family never feel hurried or overwhelmed by the presence of another funeral.

Service Room

Working closely with funeral directors and families, we strive to create a service that truly honours and celebrates the life of your loved one in a meaningful and personalised way. Should you have any special requests, please feel free to reach out to either the funeral directors or ourselves directly.

Horse Drawn Carriage

We are committed to doing everything in our power to accommodate your needs, serving all faiths and we welcome Pets as they are part of a family too.

We are here to support grieving families and make a very difficult time that little bit easier.

For more information about Chase & District call us on 01543 241 080 or email us at hello@chaseanddistrict.com and see how we can support you and your family.