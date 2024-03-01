O’Malley Family Funerals truly is a family business

We are proud of our reputation for providing an unparalleled personal service to other families during life’s most difficult time.

We know how privileged we are to be trusted by families to care for their loved ones.

It is our promise to never take this trust for granted. Having felt the pain of losing greatly loved family members, we know how important it is to honour a life in a way that reflects a person’s individuality.

Every service we conduct is tailored to be totally unique to each loved one, whether it is a simple farewell or a grand occasion. Whatever you wish, we will make it happen.

Since we opened in 2017, we have been humbled by the reviews, testimonials and messages of thanks that we have received. Our 5-star ratings on platforms such as Google, Facebook and Funeral Guide capture the exceptional quality of service we give to every family.

With Funeral Homes in Cannock and Burntwood we serve all areas of Staffordshire and the West Midlands. We have a range of packages with transparent costings to help ease the financial stress that often accompanies a bereavement. We can also offer a tailor made funeral, so whether it’s a horse-drawn hearse, colourful attire or even sending your ashes off in a firework, your wishes can be met.

We also offer a Direct Cremation service for those who do not want an attended funeral. We proudly work alongside Open Prepaid Funerals, providing Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated pre-payment funeral plans for those who wish to plan and pay for their own funeral for peace of mind.

We are available all day, every day on 01543 529813. Contact us anytime for an appointment at one of our Funeral Homes.