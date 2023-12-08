Celebrate Yule with the Witch Elm Markets at the Mander Centre

Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers attending this event! Cheryl, the owner, and maker behind Wishful Willow will be back with her one-of-a-kind crystal necklaces and beautiful freestanding crystals. Stef, the artist, and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning is back with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography pieces and her intricately designed hanging mushroom decorations.

Alternative Decorations.

If you’re looking for alternative decorations this festive season the witch elm markets, have you covered! From handmade baubles to little clay gonks, there’s something for everyone’s taste. Add some metallics to your tree with Wyrdwood Studios beautifully etched copper bauble scenes, grab a crystal filled bauble from Wishful Willow or go all out and get a spectacular iridescent stained-glass star from Hallowed Glass.

Alternative gift ideas.

Buying for someone who’s into all things alternative? Then this is the event for you! Grab the new Winter Star gift set from Bathkraft which includes a handmade bath bomb, bath potion and bath oil all beautifully packaged in navy blues and gold. Ostara Crafts will be bringing along her beautiful selection of entomology pieces and we will have a wide range of handcrafted jewellery, original art, and curiosities too!

Witchy wares

And of course! We will be bringing the witchy! For those who don’t enjoy the festivities we will have our usual witchy variety of traders including Black Sheep Curios who will be bringing along their ethically sourced bone art pieces, Demons & Diamonds will be bringing their alternative resin art frames and hangings and we will be joined for the first time by artist Grace Billingham with her inky style drawings and maker Dead Good Jewellery who makes jewellery using bones and crystals.

This event is free to attend, indoors and on the lower mall which is fully accessible from the car parks and street entrances. With cafés and shops surrounding the event it’s the perfect way to spend your festive weekend!

Stay up to date at mandercentre.co.uk