Brindley Kia Wolverhampton Grand Opening and Exclusive Kia EV9 Launch Event!

The moment for Brindley Kia Wolverhampton’s customers has finally arrived. Their new showroom doors are now wide open to the public!

Brindley Kia's new state-of-the-art showroom on Penn Road, Wolverhampton
Brindley Kia's new state-of-the-art showroom on Penn Road, Wolverhampton

Over the last few months, they have been hard at work, shaping and refining the site into the impressive structure it has become today. The interior fittings have seamlessly created a space that leaves a lasting impression. This marks a new chapter in their journey, but it doesn’t stop there...

Brindley Kia totem pole standing tall

Mark your calendars for the 16th of November, when Brindley Kia Wolverhampton extends an exclusive invitation to the public for an amazing opening event where you can see it all for yourself. The spotlight of the event will be the unveiling of the highly anticipated Kia EV9, a remarkable 7-seater electric SUV. This is your golden opportunity to be among the first to lay eyes on this cutting-edge vehicle and explore the showroom in person.

Furthermore, you'll have a chance to get up close and personal with the fully electric EV6 GT, a vehicle that has recently been crowned the World Performance Car of the Year. And not only that, but you can also check out the Kia Niro EV, the recipient of the prestigious CarBuyer Car of the Year 2023 award.

One of the standout features of the new showroom is the impressive range of electric cars on display. Their impressive lineup includes the EV6 and the Niro EV, ensuring there's a perfect car for every customer. So, don't miss the opportunity to explore their exciting range of electric cars.

New sales desks and customer waiting area

On November 16th, you’ll be able to experience how the space is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Discover convenient vehicle charging points, modern solar panels, and a whole lot more.

New service desk located at the rear of the showroom

When you step into Brindley Kia Wolverhampton, the courteous and knowledgeable staff will be readily available to answer your questions and guide you through your visit. To add to your convenience, there's a fully functional on-site car park, ensuring that your visit on the day is as hassle-free and seamless as possible.

To make sure you don't miss out on the exclusive new site and Kia EV9 Launch Event, we encourage you to register to save your place today. The event takes place at Brindley Kia Wolverhampton's dealership, where two time slots are available for your convenience: 4-5pm and 6-7pm. Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to see the grand opening of the new dealership with Brindley Kia Wolverhampton!

