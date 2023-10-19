The Witch Elm Markets are back and bigger than ever!

1.Cheryl & Stef the event organisers

Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers attending this event! Stef, the artist and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning is back with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography pieces and her macabre art tarot deck. Cheryl, the owner and maker behind Wishful Willow will be back with her one-of-a-kind crystal necklaces and beautiful freestanding crystals

If you're looking to revamp your décor this Autumn, they've got you covered! Shop with Silver Halos and bag yourself a handmade broomstick or wreath, stock up on spooky mugs with Charlotte Clark Ltd and make sure you're comfy with a new handmade cushion or two!! From little witch ornaments to stained glass sun catchers, there's something for every home.

2.Autumn Decor Ideas

Change up your look for spooky season with some little ghost earrings by Wear It Quirky, keep warm with The Bag Ladies who will have a variety or crocheted cardigans and hoods or grab yourself a hand printed organic cotton bag with a variety of macabre designs by Kate Dean Print House. Whatever your style, they'll have something for you!

3. Spooky Accessories

Need to stock up on your witchcraft supplies and tools? Then this is the event for you! Why not invest in a beautifully boxed Samhain spell kit by Witchenorium, perfect for All Hallows night. Add to your witchy book collection with Ligeia Second Hand and their occult, ceremonial magick and folklore collections to name a few! Or why not top up your witchcraft apothecary with the Empress of the Moon and her loose incense blends, beeswax candles and ritual oils.

4.Witchcraft Supplies & Tools

This event is free to attend, indoors and on the lower mall which is fully accessible from the car parks and street entrances. With cafés and shops surrounding the event it’s the perfect way to spend your spooky weekend!