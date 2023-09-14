Oat Forge Academy Open Events Set to Wow Prospective Parents

The Doors Are Open and Students & Staff Are Ready to Welcome Pupils & Parents to Their Academy

This is an academy rich in its links to local business and the community, rooted in its core values of respect, aspiration and resilience, providing its students with inspiration and motivation to dream big. It is no wonder the academy is oversubscribed, nor that it holds an OFSTED Good rating.

Expert Staff Will Be on Hand to Answer Any Questions You Might Have

The Ormiston Forge Academy - Open Events on Thursday 21st and Saturday 23rd September are an ideal opportunity to come and find out more about what the academy stands for. “I loved visiting Forge when I was looking at secondary schools, nearly 5 years ago now! I just knew it was the right place for me!” says Alex, a year 10 student. Doors will be open from 6pm on Thursday and 9am on Saturday. There is no need to book, visitors can just turn up.

Ask About Their Fantastic Enrichment Programme

Across both events you will have an opportunity to see their great facilities, talk to their expert teaching staff and meet and greet some of their amazing students and 6th formers, all who will be on hand to answer any questions you might have. Whilst you’re there don’t forget to check out the Performing Arts department for some fantastic music, dance and drama and visit Hospitality to sample some Spanish cuisine and meet the Principal Dr Mason who can tell you all there is to know about life at Forge.

Applications Are Now Open for This Oversubscribed School

“Our open events are always a huge success, with students and staff showing pride in their workplace. We recommend around 90 minutes to tour the Academy and we are often very busy so recommend arriving early! Our year 7 is always oversubscribed so we hope the event will provide the experience needed for you to make the best decision for your child’s education” said Vice Principal, Stephen Lodge.