Black country Artisan Fair returns on Saturday 23rd September to Mander Centre

Well have they got a treat for you?! The Brownie & Bake Company will be bringing THE MOST AMAZING loaded brownies, cookie pies, brownie balls, cupcakes, and lots more delicious home-baked goodies.
Joining them for the very first time is the fabulous Resaree. Indu creates the most wonderful unique and eco-friendly homewares and accessories using recycled and leftover sari silks.
Bringing all the colours of pride, cats, self-care in a fab selection of kawaii themed jewellery, art and accessories is Radioactive Wolves.
Bringing you Juju Candles. Visually stunning, and a treat for the senses, these wonderful candle creations are hand poured with good juju, soy wax and essential oils
Pop along to the Mander Centre to visit this awesome autumn Artisan fair on Saturday 23rd to support all the amazing independent and handmade traders! And stay up to date at www.mandercentre.co.uk