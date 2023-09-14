Big School magazine – helping you make the right choices for 2024.

Big School Midlands

Our comprehensive guide will provide you with all the necessary information you need to make an informed decision when comparing different schools in your area.

And you can get hold of a copy today by downloading the e-magazine from our fantastic new website

The e-magazine is teeming with a range of fantastic secondary school options – if you are considering your child’s next steps it’s a publication that you don’t want to miss.

The magazine covers a broad range of topics, from the application process to a range of important factors such as what to do if you don’t get your first choice and meeting the costs of a private education.

But that's not all! We also have some valuable tips to help your child prepare for Year 7 and ensure a seamless transition into secondary school life.

There is also a special section highlighting a selection of schools in your region that are eagerly awaiting your visit during their upcoming open days. Each one includes important details, photos and links to help make the process of choosing your child’s next school smooth and straightforward.

Editor Vicki Jones said: “We understand that starting ‘big school’ is a significant milestone for children and their parents. Parents don’t have to make the decision alone, with a Big School magazine they will be able to investigate the options available to them and make an informed choice.

“Parents and children will also enjoy reading articles that will guide them in taking that next step. Our experts offer insights into how parents can help their child adjust to their new school, as well as getting a clear explanation of the application process.”

The new Big School website has been launched this year and is packed with information and tips from other parents.

One of those parents had some advice to give after her son finished his first year at secondary school. She said: “One vital piece of advice I would give to parents is to do your homework before making your choices for secondary school to ensure that the school fits with your child's needs and expectations. If they are sporty, does the school offer enough opportunities to allow them to take part in the things that they enjoy? Learning is massively important obviously, but they also need to enjoy other activities too.