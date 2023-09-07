Deadline approaching for the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards

Winners

Don't miss the chance to submit your entries for these prestigious awards, which will honour exceptional apprentices – as well as the businesses that invest in them.

Whether an apprentice or a business, you have until Sunday, September 10 to register for The Ladder for the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

The headline sponsor is Walsall Council and there are 11 categories to choose from, including Construction and Property, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health, Education & Care, and more, there's a chance for everyone to shine.

Winners

Martin Wright, editor in chief at the Express & Star, said: “These awards are a fantastic opportunity for employers to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution that apprentices make in companies across the Black Country, Wolverhampton, and Staffordshire.

“Created by the Express & Star in partnership with Ladder for the Black Country and headline sponsors Walsall Council, these awards showcase the apprentices who make a significant impact in various industries.

“Also, they highlight the organisations that prioritise aspiration and education through their apprenticeship programs. We are looking forward to hearing some of the incredible success stories from across the business community.”

Once entries are closed on Sunday, September 10, a panel of judges will review the submissions, and the competition will conclude with a glittering presentation evening on Thursday, November 16 at Walsall Football Club.

Gill Durkin, one of the Ladder managers, said: “These awards are an ideal opportunity to celebrate the great work that happens in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham regions.

“We’ve already had some great entries and urge both apprentices and employers to keep sending in nominations before the deadline.”

The Ladder for the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards 2023 welcomes entries from apprentices and organisations based in and around Wolverhampton, the Black Country, and Staffordshire. To take part, simply select the category of your choice, fill in the entry form, and adhere to the criteria specific to each category.

The Express & Star will crown the 'Overall Apprentice of the Year 2023' from one of the six Apprentice of the Year categories, with the help of representatives from the headline sponsor, Walsall Council.

To enter, apprentices must currently be on a programme that started before March 1, 2023 and finishes on or after November 11, 2023. Judges will be looking for apprentices who can demonstrate their achievements, as well as the contribution and impact they have made within the industry they work. Judges also want to see entries from businesses that invest in their apprenticeship programmes and go above and beyond to train and nurture young people.

For more information and to enter the awards visit https://apprenticeshipawards.expressandstar.com today

The 11 categories are:

1, Construction and Property sponsored by Compass Group UK & Ireland

2, Engineering and Manufacturing sponsored by Voestalpine Metsec PL

3, Health, Education & Care sponsored by BCTG Group

4, Professional Services sponsored by Higgs LLP

5, Tech, Digital and Creative Industries sponsored by Phoenix Consortia

6, Hospitality, Retail, Leisure and Travel sponsored by Silvamann Group

7, Education and Engagement Employer of the Year sponsored by Halesowen College

8, Large Employer of the Year (250+) sponsored by Wolverhampton Homes

9, Medium Employer of the Year (51-249) sponsored by KUKA

10, Small Employer of the Year (1-50) sponsored by Busy Bees Nurseries

11, Training Provider of the Year sponsored by National Grid