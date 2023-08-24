A Level and AS Level Results

The pupils at Stafford Grammar School have worked incredibly hard for their A Levels and we are so pleased to see their efforts rewarded with another strong set of grades. Having not been able to take GCSE exams because of the COVID restrictions this has been their first set of formal examination assessments except for those who took AS levels, though the school has always simulated the exam setting for their mock exams (from Year 7 upwards) to ensure our pupils are thoroughly prepared for their real exams.

Pupils receiving their results

This year 39.5% of the schools grades were awarded A* or A with several pupils achieving a full set of the highest grades which is a magnificent accomplishment. The pupils achieved just over 61% A*-B grades with a 100% overall pass rate, maintaining the school’s impressive record of every pupil passing all their A levels.