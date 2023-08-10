One Great Charity Day at Mander Centre 2023

ONE GREAT DAY supporting Children’s Charities

Head to the Mander Centre for a fun filled day on September 9th from 10am-4pm. Join Wolverhampton favourite Dicky Dodd (WCR Radio) as he hosts a prize filled Wheel of Fortune competition. Donate to play (minimum £1) for the chance to win great prizes from Mander Centre retailers and beyond. Plus hourly live auctions with amazing items including a PS5, signed Wolves Football shirts, Gucci Perfume from The Perfume Shop, necklace sets from THBaker, watches from Timpson’s and more!

Dicky Dodd will be hosting a Wheel of Fortune game

There will be a bake sale, full of treats and goodies, a special thanks to Ava’s in FRASERS for their support with this. Browse the Bric-a-Brac stall, bottle tombola and enjoy some free crafts at the craft station.

Cakes and treats with support from Ava’s in FRASERS

Head to the top floor of the car park to get your car cleaned by the team and leave in a sparkly motor! Minimum donation £2. Join us from 12-2pm for a meet & greet with Cocomelon!

Monies raised will also go to The Wolves Foundation and all the great work they do in the community and support they offer through primary stars, working with Primary schools to educate and motivate on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. There pan-disability football sessions for under 12’s and under 16’s ensures every child regardless of their need or disability is part of a team and Feed our Pack in partnership with the Council distribute food parcels during the holidays to the most vulnerable children.

Supporting the Wolves Foundation

So please come a long and offer your support for these amazing charities and the work they do and have fun doing it!