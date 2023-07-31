Celebrate Brindley Kia Wolverhampton's Success with Special Offers!

New showroom construction swiftly progresses.

To celebrate the success and continuous growth, Brindley Kia Wolverhampton are excited to offer you unbeatable deals including for the Kia EV6 and Kia Sportage Hybrid that are designed to exceed your expectations and make your automotive dreams a reality.

On the new Kia EV6 offer, you gain an abundance of exclusive benefits that will elevate your driving experience to new heights. You’ll get 4.9% APR Representative over 37 months; no minimum customer deposit and you’ll receive an additional £500 PCP Finance Deposit Contribution. Plus, Brindley Kia will provide you with the first 2 services completely free! To top it off, you'll benefit from the peace-of-mind that comes with Kia's 7-year warranty on any new Kia purchase, and a generous £1,500 Brindley Discount Contribution.

Roof and walls have now been added

Would you prefer an SUV? There is also another incredible offer with the Kia Sportage Hybrid. Enjoy a competitive 7.9% APR Representative over 37 months, with the convenience of no minimum customer deposit and a £1,500 PCP Finance Deposit Contribution. You'll also receive the first 2 services completely free. This offer also has a comprehensive 7-year warranty, along with a generous £1,000 Brindley Discount Contribution.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to embrace the future of driving with these offers. They are available for a limited time only, so it's the perfect opportunity for Kia drivers to upgrade their ride today!

A closer look of the rebuild

Amidst these ongoing developments at the dealership, it's essential to highlight that Brindley Kia Wolverhampton remains fully open and operational. Brindley Kia continues to serve customers with exceptional service. Courtesy cars are available, and their fully functioning carpark on site ensures convenience.

Their staff are always ready to lend a helping hand, providing expert guidance and happily answering any questions you might have. You are welcome to explore an exciting range of cars and experience additional features such as vehicle charging points, solar panels and more!

As the automotive industry continues to embrace eco-friendly technologies, Brindley Kia Wolverhampton is at the forefront. From the EV6 to the Niro EV, they have a diverse lineup of electric vehicles that cater to different preferences and lifestyles to suit you.