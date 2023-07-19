Secure Your Child’s Future at Thomas Telford UTC in September 2023 – Year 7 Admission

The Principal Av Gill said: “I am incredibly proud to be the Principal of what I believe is a magical school which offers fantastic opportunities for young people from across Wolverhampton. I am honoured to be entrusted with leading Thomas Telford UTC on a journey that I am confident will see this flagship establishment become the gold standard for secondary education in Wolverhampton. I want every child that comes to Thomas Telford UTC to be part of the fabric of the school, and to come home every day fulfilled and happy that they have made progress in their learning and development. In collaboration with our sponsors and industry leading employer partners, we are able to offer unrivalled opportunities for 11-18 year-olds. We recognise that this is a very important time in your child’s life and your decision on the choice of secondary schools can be life defining."