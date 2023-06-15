Notification Settings

Brindley Kia Wolverhampton: New Site Advances with Steelwork Erected

Brindley Kia Wolverhampton is making exciting progress as the redevelopment of their site takes shape.

Framework for the new Kia showroom is up
The steelwork has now been erected, creating an impressive structure that will soon house an exciting site for customers to explore. Set to be completed before the Autumn period, this development is set to elevate the car-buying experience to new heights.

A closer look at the framework

With the steelwork now proudly standing tall and on target, Brindley Kia is one step closer to unveiling their new and improved space. Anticipation builds as the completion draws nearer, promising a vibrant hub of activity where customers can explore an exciting electric range and experience additional features such as vehicle charging points, as well as solar panels.

Amidst the ongoing developments, it's important to highlight that Brindley Kia remains fully open and operational. Whether you're in search of a new vehicle, require car servicing, or simply want to explore their offerings, Brindley Kia welcomes you.

Reverse angle of the construction

One of the key highlights of Brindley Kia's offering is their impressive electric range of cars. As the automotive industry continues to embrace eco-friendly technologies, Brindley Kia Wolverhampton is at the forefront. From the EV6 to the Niro EV, they have a diverse lineup of electric vehicles that cater to different preferences and lifestyles.

While the new showroom structure takes shape, Brindley Kia continues to serve customers with their exceptional service. Courtesy cars are still available with a fully functioning carpark on site. Their friendly and knowledgeable sales staff are readily available to provide expert guidance and answer any questions to help customers.

In anticipation of the completed eco-friendly site, Brindley Kia is offering a special deal: You can save £500 on the Kia XCeed (excluding XCeed Plug-In Hybrid), Niro EV, Picanto, Rio and Stonic. This loyalty saving is an exclusive offer for existing Kia drivers and is available on top of any other retail offer. It’s available for a limited time only, so it's the perfect opportunity for Kia drivers to upgrade their ride at an unbeatable price! Or if you would like to explore their other offers, visit their website.

Sales and servicing continue to remain open throughout the build

Brindley Kia Wolverhampton's progress on their new showroom signifies an exciting chapter for both the dealership and customers alike. As the structure nears completion, customers can look forward to a stunning showroom where they can explore Brindley Kia's remarkable range and exceptional service.

