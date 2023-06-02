Stafford Prep School

Outdoor experiences, forming friendships

Having the time to find out what really ‘makes children tick‘, is difficult in larger schools but something that we do well. All children want their teachers to know them on a personal level; that they love skateboarding, play football or sing in a choir. Unfortunately, in some

schools, children can feel anonymous. A natural by-product of a smaller environment is that your child is known to every teacher; nothing is missed. Teachers can closely monitor your child’s social and academic progress, and tailor their teaching accordingly. Parents who make the move from the maintained sector frequently remark upon the comparative speed at which their children progress. As a prep school, we are not slave to the National Curriculum. We tailor our curriculum to best suit the needs of the children in our care: academic standards and rigour are a given, but the hidden side of what we provide, is an education which focuses on the individual child. There is no one-size-fits-all approach; we are able to pick areas of the curriculum which we believe will best ensure your children achieve their individual potential, with equal value placed on learning English, maths and science as there is on sport, languages, music, drama, art and design.

Stafford Prep’s varied programme of extra-curricular activities introduces children to new skills, engages them in social activities, develops positive learning traits and helps to shape their lives for an exciting future. Every child is different, gifted with unique skills and talents. It is our privilege to unearth these latent abilities in your children.

A sense of family often epitomises a prep school education, built around open communication. At Stafford Prep, the partnership between the parent, the school, and the child, offers 360˚support, therefore seizing every opportunity for the child to flourish, academically and socially. This, by its very nature, ensures that children feel safe and secure; many visitors comment on the happiness and confidence exuded by our pupils.