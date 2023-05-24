Could independent schooling be a good investment for your child?

Stafford Grammar

being potential differentiating factors. However, there is a myth that independent schooling is only available for the very upper echelons of society, and that families who attend aren’t down to earth. This is a myth that Stafford Grammar School are keen to debunk.

Head of Admissions and Marketing, Miss Millington, explains, “The majority of our parents work extremely hard and make huge sacrifices to afford to give their child the best possible education and childhood experiences.”

She continues, “Our fees are great value for money and encapsulate a lot more than you expect. Many parents join us saying that having done the calculations of wraparound care, clubs and lunches, the overall cost is very comparable, but what they get out of it is so much more.”

SGS provides high-quality education that focuses on individualised attention, smaller class sizes, and a more comprehensive curriculum. In the recent Stafford Grammar School Independent Schools Inspectorate Inspection Report it states, “Pupils demonstrate outstanding attitudes towards their learning and their knowledge, understanding and skills are highly developed.”

With a maximum class size of 20, pupils receive a more tailored learning experience and a deeper understanding of the material, as well as a confidence that they are known as an individual and supported to reach their true potential. With the deep sense of community, SGS pupils are able to feel safe and nurtured.

Miss Millington comments, “At SGS this results in students who are not only well-educated but also well-rounded and socially aware. This was picked up in our inspection report when it was commented that our pupils have excellent levels of self-esteem and self-confidence.

