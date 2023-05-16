How will you make a difference to a young person’s life

Find the best in you…For the love of Fostering

Find the best in you…For the love of Fostering

We need foster parents who can provide a nurturing and caring environment for children, to help give them the best opportunities for a happy and successful life.

There is no such thing as a typical fostering situation. We are always looking for foster parents to care for teenagers and sibling groups, allowing brothers and sisters to stay together.

Foster parents could help a family take a short break from their parental duties especially when their child has a medical condition, a physical or learning difficulty which may make parenting more challenging.

In other cases, the child may have been mistreated and cannot stay in the family home until the situation changes, or the child may be brought to the attention of #FosteringForWolverhampton following an order by the courts.

Each child is different with their own needs, challenges and unique rewards for you as a foster parent.

We know the main reason people foster is to make a difference, but it is important to also understand how the finances of fostering work to see whether fostering can work with your own situation. We believe that the financial package for fostering should recognise and reward the challenge that is why #FosteringForWolverhampton uses a payment structure that recognises the skills, experience and expertise of foster parents to meet the needs of children and young people in care.

#FosteringForWolverhampton know that fostering is a highly responsible and sometimes stressful job, so we have support structures in place to provide help and advice when you need it.

We allocate a Supervising Social Worker who will directly support you in your role as a foster parent, including a highly successful buddying process for all new foster parents.

Maybe you’ve been considering #FosteringForWolverhampton as a career, but are wondering how you can achieve this?

Maybe you’re a current Foster Parent who is looking to open your #heart and #home to more young people?

• Are you a Wolverhampton citizen, living ideally within a 20 mile radius of the city?

• Are you at least 21 years of age?

• Do you have a spare bedroom?

If it’s a ‘yes’ to all three questions, please contact us today by:

Telephone: 01902 551133.