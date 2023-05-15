Are you asking yourself… What Next?

Students now have the chance to find out about their post-exam options

Our What Next? magazine is a comprehensive guide that looks at the options available to post-16 and post-18 students, giving an insight into college, apprenticeships, training, sixth form and university.

Delivered to schools across the region, it showcases all the study and training options available to students and provides wide-ranging advice to help them on their way to a successful career.

Now the magazine is available to read here giving you the opportunity to access this incredible guide instantly.

With so many different opportunities depending on your skills, interests or chosen career path, the world really is your oyster. When it comes to considering the next chapter in your learning, What Next? helps you look at the pros and cons of each choice.

You might decide to stay on and study A-Levels or BTECs in your current school’s sixth form or take a course at another school or college.

Colleges also offer hundreds of vocational training courses, and then there is the additional option of an apprenticeship pathway.

If you're considering going to university, we've got all the tips for you, from how to pick the right course to settling into campus life. Our expert writers also offer guidance to help you through the UCAS process and pointers on applying for a student loan.

Distance learning is also explained, so you have all the details you need at your fingertips. If you are not sure that university is the right fit for you, we've got all information on the other higher education routes you could take.

With apprenticeships now becoming increasingly popular more employers are looking to train a workforce specifically for their industry. We've got all of the information you need if you are considering this route, from how to find a vacancy to the different training options. But if you're not ready to jump into the workplace or commit to three or four years of higher education, then it might even be worth considering a gap year.

What Next is where you will find lots of information, support and guidance. We feature many local providers from across the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Shropshire and beyond who offer courses and opportunities to engage, challenge and support you to reach your goals.